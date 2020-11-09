United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter has listed Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic as "day-to-day" ahead of the USMNT's upcoming friendlies.

There is still uncertainty as to whether Pulisic will play for the USMNT's matches against Wales in Swansea on Wednesday and against Panama in Austria four days later. The 22-year-old has started just three of Chelsea's game this season, making only five appearances in total as he battles to regain full fitness following an hamstring injury originally sustained in August's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

"Christian is in camp and is listed as day-to-day," said Berhalter on Fox Sports on Sunday. "It really says a lot about Christian that he wasn't playing for Chelsea but he wanted to come into this camp and be around the team and his status is day-to-day."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said last week that the club are searching for the best way to handle Pulisic as injuries have hampered him after a promising first season in England following a £58 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie arrived to the USMNT's camp in Swansea on Monday, with McKennie -- who had tested positive for the coronavirus in October -- having to navigate his way through European travel restrictions.

In the wake of Werder Bremen striker Joshua Sargent's withdrawal from the U.S. squad due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols in Germany, doubts had been raised in recent days as to whether Pulisic or McKennie would attend.

"With Weston, we were able to get him out of Italy and the situation is changing by the hour... Josh Sargent wasn't able to join the team but Weston is able to come," Berhalter said.