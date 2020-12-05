Stars from the United States men's national team had days to remember in Europe on Saturday, with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna all scoring for their respective clubs on a record-breaking day.

It was the first time in 15 years that three different Americans scored in one of the five major European leagues on the same day, according to Opta. Last time, on Aug. 27, 2005, it was Brian McBride, Jermaine Jones and Giovanni's father Claudio Reyna who found the net.

Pulisic's goal, in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, made him the fastest American to score 10 goals in the Premier League, having needed just 30 games. Clint Dempsey (57), McBride (36) and Roy Wegerle (14) are the only other U.S. players to reach double figures.

In Italy's Derby della Mole, McKennie ensured Juventus had bragging rights over rivals Torino after heading in the Biaconeri's equalizer in the 2-1 comeback win.

Trailing for the majority of the match, McKennie nodded in a Juan Cuadrado cross in the 78th minute before defender Leonardo Bonucci grabbed Juve's winner with one minute left.

Over in Germany, Dortmund relied on a 56th-minute thunderbolt from Reyna to salvage a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. The 18-year-old U.S. international collected a ball from Jadon Sancho, before skipping a challenge and firing an unstoppable shot between Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp and his near post.

"Of course t was nice to score one but I think I should have scored one or two more and had an assist," Reyna said after the match.

"But yeah I guess it's a positive that I scored -- hopefully I can get one or two more in the future."

Meanwhile, other U.S. internationals in action on Saturday included Tyler Adams, who started for RB Leipzig in their 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich, and Sergino Dest, a starter for Barcelona in a 2-1 loss at Cadiz.