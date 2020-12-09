Orlando City star Chris Mueller describes his emotions and goals after being called up to the USMNT. (0:40)

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that a player from El Salvador has tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. men's national team is scheduled to play El Salvador in a friendly on Wednesday night at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The match is still scheduled to go ahead.

"The player is in isolation and observing the appropriate quarantine protocols. His positive test came during U.S. Soccer's arrival testing procedures," the USSF said in a statement. "All of his pre-arrival tests were negative. No other members of the delegation have tested positive at this time."

The USSF added that the player wasn't in high-risk contact with any other players or staff prior to, or following, his arrival in Ft. Lauderdale.

The USSF also stated that it is following health practices outlined by the CDC and in the U.S. Soccer Return to Play protocols.