Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna has been voted U.S. Soccer's Young Male Player of the Year for 2020.

Reyna, 18, burst onto the international scene with the German giants in 2020 and capped the year by making his first appearance for the United States in a 0-0 draw with Wales back in November.

The former NYCFC product received 79% of the vote and follows Sergino Dest, Alex Mendez, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic as the most recent winners of the award. He also joins USMNT greats Landon Donovan (2000), Michael Bradley (2007) and Jozy Altidore on the list of honorees.

The award was first given out in 1998 when Josh Wolff took home the prize.

Reyna has made 39 appearances over all competitions in 2020, producing five goals and seven assists.

He has played in all 13 league games for Dortmund in the 2020-21 season, adding three goals and four assists. Reyna has also been a standout in the Champions League this campaign, appearing in all six matches thus far while starting in four.

The announcement comes a week after Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year for 2020.

McKennie, 22, received 44% of the tabulated votes, followed by Christian Pulisic (27%) and Sergino Dest (14%).