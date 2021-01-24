Jurgen Klinsmann lauds Matthew Hoppe for seizing his chance and playing to his strengths at Schalke. (2:06)

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 25-man roster for their Jan. 31 friendly against Trinidad & Tobago in Orlando, Florida.

The roster was drawn from what was initially 12 senior national team and 26 U23 national team players, and comprises mostly younger performers. Sixteen players have fewer than three caps, with 10 hoping to make their international debut against the Soca Warriors. Sixteen players are also eligible to take part in the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics set to be held in March.

There are some experienced players in the group as well, with Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore (115 caps), DC United's Paul Arriola (34 caps), and the Colorado Rapids Kellyn Acosta (24 caps) among those included.

"These last two weeks have been an absolute pleasure. The hard work and determination demonstrated by the entire group confirms that the player pool is headed in the right direction," Berhalter said. "As we transition to Orlando, we switch gears and focus on competing as we prepare to face Trinidad and Tobago."

The roster's numbers have been reduced in recent weeks due to injury and other departures. Jordan Morris left camp to begin his loan stint with English Championship side Swansea City, while right-back Bryan Reynolds departed ahead of a presumed move to an overseas club. New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson left camp due to a knee injury while LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon suffered a concussion in training and returned to Los Angeles on Sunday. Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa suffered a quad injury prior to camp.

Others released were Austin FC goalkeeper Brady Scott, PSV left-back Chris Gloster, Columbus Crew center-back Aboubacar Keita, New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler, Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson, Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo, Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson, San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, Portland forward Jeremy Ebobisse, DC defender Donovan Pines and CF Montreal attacker Djordje Mihailovic.

USMNT DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 1/0), George Bello (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 18/3), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 2/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 2/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 13/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 24/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 17/4), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Andres Perea (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/0)

FORWARDS (6): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 115/42), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 34/6), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 1/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 6/0), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 1/2)