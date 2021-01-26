Gab Marcotti explains why Weston McKennie has quickly become such a valuable player for Andrea Pirlo and Juve. (1:16)

United States youth international and PSV Eindhoven defender Chris Gloster is now a target of Danish club Sonderjyske after a potential move to Newcastle United was dashed by his inability to secure a U.K. work permit.

Sources have confirmed that Sonderjyske manager Glen Riddersholm and the club's sporting director Hans Jorgen Haysen wish to sign Gloster, with a potential transfer is now believed to be subject to the approval of the club's American owners.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Carlisle: U.S. 2021 focus on points, trophies, squad depth

The interest comes after Newcastle learned from the English FA that Gloster wouldn't qualify for a U.K. work permit, which is now subject to new regulations in the wake of Brexit going into effect at the start of the year.

Gloster, 20, just concluded a stint at a training camp for the U.S. Under-23 team ahead of the Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled to take place in March.

Gloster, who has been playing with PSV's reserve team for the past two seasons, has made six appearances and one start during the current campaign after making 16 appearances in the 2019-20 season. Gloster signed with PSV in August of 2019 after spending parts of two seasons with German side Hannover 96.

If Gloster joins Sonderjyske, he will be the second American to sign with the club, following in the footsteps of forward Haji Wright. Wright has scored seven goals in 12 league appearances in leading Sonderjyske to fifth place in the Danish Superliga.

Gloster has been mainstay for the U.S. youth national teams at both U17 and U20 level. He was part of the U20 side that reached the quarterfinals at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup, starting all five matches for the Americans.