          Beckham, Henry, Solo headline U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame finalists

          USMNT debutants shine in big win vs. T&T (2:08)

          The U.S. men's national team starts 2021 with a 7-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando. (2:08)

          6:14 PM ET
          Jeff CarlisleU.S. soccer correspondent
              Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC.

          David Beckham, Hope Solo, Thierry Henry and Lauren Cheney Holiday headline the finalists for election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame for 2021.

          This year's voting will be comprised of three separate ballots. Twenty names were listed in the Player Ballot, 10 in the Veteran Ballot and 10 in the Builder ballot.

          The Hall of Fame's new Selection Committees will vote Friday through Feb. 10 to select a class of two to four members. The 2021 class will be announced in March.

          The 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for May 22 and will enshrine both the 2020 class -- which includes former U.S. international and current Atlanta United executive Carlos Bocanegra as well as Colin Jose Media Award Winner Andrés Cantor -- and the 2021 class.

          The ceremony will take place at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, and will be followed by the Hall of Fame game between FC Dallas and a yet-to-be-named opponent. A concert featuring Willie Nelson is also among the festivities.

          New voting rules and procedures ensure that two to four candidates will be elected annually.

          • If both a Veteran and a Builder are being elected, the top two vote earners from the Player ballot also will be elected.

          • If either a Veteran or a Builder are not being elected, the top three vote-earning Players will be elected if all three received at least 66.7% of the Voting Committee's votes.

          • If neither a Veteran nor a Builder are being elected, the top three vote-earning Players will be elected if all three received at least 50% of the Voting Committee's votes.

          • Candidates must be named to at least 50% of Voting Committee ballots to be elected.

          Player Ballot Finalists

          • David Beckham

          • Gregg Berhalter

          • Shannon Boxx

          • Lori Chalupny

          • Lauren Cheney Holiday

          • Steve Cherundolo

          • Kevin Hartman

          • Frankie Hejduk

          • Thierry Henry

          • Keith Johnson

          • Shalrie Joseph

          • Pablo Mastroeni

          • Josh McKinney

          • Heather Mitts

          • Oguchi Onyewu

          • Christie Pearce Rampone

          • Cat Reddick Whitehill

          • Hope Solo

          • Aly Wagner

          • Josh Wolff

          Veteran Ballot Finalists

          • Marco Etcheverry

          • Linda Hamilton

          • Angela Hucles

          • Clint Mathis

          • Shep Messing

          • Jaime Moreno

          • Steve Ralston

          • Tony Sanneh

          • Kate Sobrero Markgraf

          • Tisha Venturini-Hoch

          Builder Ballot Finalists

          • Esse Baharmast

          • Clive Charles

          • Joe Cummings

          • Richard Groff

          • Brian Hall

          • Sandra Hunt

          • Tim Leiweke

          • Francisco Marcos

          • Kevin Payne

          • Kari Seitz