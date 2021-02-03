The U.S. men's national team starts 2021 with a 7-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando. (2:08)

David Beckham, Hope Solo, Thierry Henry and Lauren Cheney Holiday headline the finalists for election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame for 2021.

This year's voting will be comprised of three separate ballots. Twenty names were listed in the Player Ballot, 10 in the Veteran Ballot and 10 in the Builder ballot.

The Hall of Fame's new Selection Committees will vote Friday through Feb. 10 to select a class of two to four members. The 2021 class will be announced in March.

The 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for May 22 and will enshrine both the 2020 class -- which includes former U.S. international and current Atlanta United executive Carlos Bocanegra as well as Colin Jose Media Award Winner Andrés Cantor -- and the 2021 class.

The ceremony will take place at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, and will be followed by the Hall of Fame game between FC Dallas and a yet-to-be-named opponent. A concert featuring Willie Nelson is also among the festivities.

New voting rules and procedures ensure that two to four candidates will be elected annually.

If both a Veteran and a Builder are being elected, the top two vote earners from the Player ballot also will be elected.

If either a Veteran or a Builder are not being elected, the top three vote-earning Players will be elected if all three received at least 66.7% of the Voting Committee's votes.

If neither a Veteran nor a Builder are being elected, the top three vote-earning Players will be elected if all three received at least 50% of the Voting Committee's votes.

Candidates must be named to at least 50% of Voting Committee ballots to be elected.

Player Ballot Finalists

David Beckham

Gregg Berhalter

Shannon Boxx

Lori Chalupny

Lauren Cheney Holiday

Steve Cherundolo

Kevin Hartman

Frankie Hejduk

Thierry Henry

Keith Johnson

Shalrie Joseph

Pablo Mastroeni

Josh McKinney

Heather Mitts

Oguchi Onyewu

Christie Pearce Rampone

Cat Reddick Whitehill

Hope Solo

Aly Wagner

Josh Wolff

Veteran Ballot Finalists

Marco Etcheverry

Linda Hamilton

Angela Hucles

Clint Mathis

Shep Messing

Jaime Moreno

Steve Ralston

Tony Sanneh

Kate Sobrero Markgraf

Tisha Venturini-Hoch

Builder Ballot Finalists