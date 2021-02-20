Jordan Morris left Saturday's game in the 66th minute. Getty Images

United States international forward Jordan Morris was stretchered off with a leg injury in Swansea City's 4-1 loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Morris, who came on as a substitute at half-time, left the game in the 66th minute after falling awkwardly on the ball.

Swansea did not give any details about the injury after the game.

Morris, 26, joined the Championship club on loan from the Seattle Sounders in the January transfer window.

He made his Swansea debut in a 3-1 win over Rotherham on Jan. 30.