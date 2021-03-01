Herculez Gomez feels USMNT players need to play in Europe for the betterment of the national team. (1:41)

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that the U.S. men's national team will play a friendly against Jamaica in Wiener Neustadt, Austria on March 25.

While the match will take place at the Wiener Neustadt Stadion, it will be played under U.S. Soccer's Return To Play Protocols and Guidelines, meaning fans won't be in attendance. The match is the second to be scheduled during the March international window, with the U.S. slated to play Northern Ireland In Belfast three days later.

Manager Gregg Berhalter will have the opportunity to bring in both domestic players and those playing abroad, though with the MLS regular season not set to start until April 17, and also with Olympic qualifying taking place in the latter half of March, the expectation is that most of the players will be Europe-based.

It's also the second time in less than a year that the U.S. has played in Wiener Neustadt, having played Panama there in a 6-2 win last November.

The U.S. faces Jamaica for the first time since the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals, when the U.S. prevailed 3-1 thanks to a pair of goals from Christian Pulisic and another from Weston McKennie. The U.S. team's all-time record against Jamaica is 16-3-8.

Both March matches will serve as preparation for competitions later this year, with the U.S. set to participate in the Concacaf Nations League, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifying.