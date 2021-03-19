Janusz Michallik says U.S. Soccer has a wealth of options available as the U-23 side begins Olympic qualifying. (0:42)

The United States men's national team will play a friendly against Switzerland in St. Gallen on May 30.

The match, which will be played at Kybunpark Arena, will serve as a tune-up ahead of the final stages of the CONCACAF Nations League, with the U.S. set to take on Honduras in the semifinals on June 3. The winner of that match will play in the final three days later against the winner of the other semi involving Mexico and Costa Rica. The Swiss are preparing for the European Championship where they have been drawn into Group A with Italy, Turkey and Wales.

"One of our priorities is to challenge ourselves against top level competition, so we're thrilled to have the opportunity to play a quality European opponent," U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said.

"Both teams will be gearing up for big tournaments, so it will be great preparation for our group as we head into the summer."

The U.S. will hold a training camp in Switzerland to prepare for the match, as well as the CONCACAF Nations League. But the date of the friendly makes for a fairly quick turnaround for the National League game given the travel logistics involved.

The U.S. faces the Swiss for the first time since a friendly in Basel on March 31, 2015 when the two sides played to a 1-1 draw, with Brek Shea scoring for the Americans. The U.S. team's record in the matchup stands at 1-3-4, with the only win coming in 2007 when the Americans prevailed 1-0 in a friendly courtesy of a Michael Bradley goal. The two sides also squared off at the 1994 World Cup, playing to a 1-1 draw in which U.S. forward Eric Wynalda scored on a spectacular free kick.