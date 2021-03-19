RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams, Lille's Tim Weah and Caen's Nicholas Gioacchini have been forced to withdraw from the United States men's national team that will contest a pair of friendlies at the end of this month due to quarantine requirements in their respective areas.

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis and Young Boys striker Jordan Siebatcheu have been called in as a result of the departures.

U.S. Men's Soccer Key Dates Olympic qualifying March 18-30 Friendly vs. Jamaica March 25 Friendly vs. N. Ireland March 28 Friendly vs. Switzerland May 30 Nations League June 3-6 Gold Cup July (dates TBD) Olympics July 21-Aug. 7 World Cup qualifying Sept.-March '22 2022 World Cup Nov. 21-Dec. 18 '22

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player roster earlier this week for games against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria and Northern Ireland in Belfast three days later. At the time, he stated that seven players -- including Adams and Weah -- would depart after the first game due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

But the FIFA Council has enacted temporary rules that exempt clubs from releasing players for international duty should they be required to observe a minimum of five days in quarantine upon their return. That necessitated the full withdrawal of the three players.

Cappis, 21, joins the USMNT for second time, having been a part of the 2020 January camp. Jordan Siebatcheu, 24, is appearing in his first camp with the U.S. after recently pledging his international future to Berhalter's side. The native of Washington, D.C. is also eligible to represent France and Cameroon. On loan to Young Boys from French club Stade Rennes, Siebatcheu has scored nine goals in his last 13 appearances for the Swiss Super League side.