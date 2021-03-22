The U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Monday several updates to the United States men's national team roster that will take on Jamaica and Northern Ireland in friendlies during the coming week.

Caen's Nicholas Gioacchini has been readmitted to the side, while Werder Bremen's Joshua Sargent, Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Hoffenheim's Chris Richards have been allowed by their clubs to take part in the Northern Ireland match.

- Carlisle: Can this USMNT team get to the Tokyo Olympics?

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The FIFA Council recently enacted temporary rules that exempt clubs from releasing players for international duty should they be required to observe a minimum of five days in quarantine upon their return. Those restrictions had previously forced Gioacchini to withdraw while requiring Sargent, Reyna and Richards to depart after the Jamaica match. But because of updated COVID-19 quarantine protocols in the players' respective areas, Gioacchini was allowed to return, while the other three are now be able to remain with the U.S. squad for the entirety of the camp.

The roster is now back up to 26 players games against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria and Northern Ireland in Belfast three days later. Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon, will still need to return to their clubs after the Jamaica match.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 19/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks* (Wolfsburg/GER; 39/3), Reggie Cannon* (Boavista/POR; 13/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 0/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 8/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; 0/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 1/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 18/4), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG; 1/0)

FORWARDS (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 1/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 2/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 12/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 0/0)