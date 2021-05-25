Julie Foudy explains what she feels needs to happen next following the USWNT appeal on equal pay. (1:58)

Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Alex Morgan have been named to United States women's national team training camp for three friendlies ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz will miss out on the 23-player camp and friendlies as she continues to come back from a MCL injury.

The USWNT will play Portugal on June 10 at BBVA Stadium in Houston, followed by a meeting with Jamaica on June 13, also at BBVA Stadium. The USA will then travel to Austin to face Nigeria on June 16 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2) at Q2 Stadium.

The roster features 19 NWSL players and four from clubs in Europe. These matches will mark the final games before U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski chooses the final 18-player Olympic roster for Tokyo.

Forward Tobin Heath will also join camp as a training player as she continues her comeback from a knee injury suffered in the spring while with Manchester United.

"These games and the few training sessions we'll have are just more tests, more challenges and more learning opportunities, for the players and coaches," said Andonovski. "The three matches will certainly be important in the selection of the Olympic team, but we are also focused on the big picture and the overall body of work the players have put together over the past year or so for the national team and their clubs. During these games we'll also focus on preparing for the Olympic group matches, so we need to balance all of that, as well as manage the overall physical load on the players."

The USWNT will also play two Olympic send-off matches in early July before leaving for Japan. The team was drawn into Group G where it will face Sweden (July 21 in Tokyo), New Zealand (July 24 in Saitama) and Australia (July 27 in Kashima) during group play.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)