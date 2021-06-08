Alejandro Moreno says the good and bad of the USA's win over Mexico combined to create a memorable spectacle. (1:24)

Moreno: USMNT-Mexico one of the most enjoyable games in a long time (1:24)

United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday.

- USMNT's epic Nations League triumph provided plenty of lessons

- USMNT-Mexico rivalry, post-Nations League classic: What's next?

"The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from 'supporters' and 'non supporters' just ain't it," McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday.

The posting included an example of the abuse.

play 1:44 Breaking down the USMNT's wild win vs. Mexico Herculez Gomez reacts to the United States' 3-2 win vs. Mexico in extra time to win the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League title.

McKenzie, 22, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesus Corona's goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute. Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win.

McKenzie joined Genk from the MLS side Philadelphia Union in January.

Sunday's match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of fans using an anti-gay chant.