Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss the United States' exhibition against Costa Rica on Wednesday night with a bone bruise on his left knee.

Steffen left the United States' CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico on Sunday night with the score 1-1 in the 69th minute. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday that Steffen will need a recovery time of about 10 days.

Steffen is the backup goalkeeper to Ederson at Manchester City. Ethan Horvath of Club Brugge replaced Steffen and saved Andres Guardado's penalty kick in the 124th minute as the U.S. won 3-2 in extra time.

In addition, Berhalter said defender Bryan Reynolds will miss the Costa Rica match because of a bone bruise on his left knee. Reynolds did not play against Mexico or in last week's semifinal against Honduras.

Berhalter added that Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah will play against Los Ticos at Rio Tinto stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Defender Matt Miazga left camp ahead of his wedding next week and will be replaced by Walker Zimmerman.