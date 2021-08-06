Joshua Sargent looks set to move clubs this summer. Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Werder Bremen striker Joshua Sargent has been pulled out of the weekend's German Cup game against VfL Osnabruck as he is set to complete a transfer.

Sargent, 21, has scored 15 goals in 81 games since joining the club in 2018, but the United States international did not take part in the club's final training session on Friday.

"We are about to finalize a transfer with a foreign club," Bremen manager Frank Baumann told the club website. "As a result, Josh informed us that he would not be able to play on Saturday. We then released him from the final training session."

Sargent has been strongly linked to English Premier League club Norwich.

He has netted five goals in 16 games for the U.S. after making his senior international debut in 2018.