The United States and Mexico have broken into FIFA's top 10 ranked teams in world soccer following their recent successes in reaching the finals of the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup.

The U.S. beat Mexico 1-0 in the final of the Gold Cup earlier this month and both teams' progression in that tournament has paved the way for an impressive rise in the official list.

Gregg Berhalter's side, who FIFA have placed 10th, a rise of 10 spots, won all six games in the Gold Cup, conceding only one goal, while in the CONCACAF Nations League, which they also won, they were victorious in five out of six games.

Their World Ranking placing will be key ahead of next year's World Cup, as it will be used to see the draw pots for the finals. If the U.S. can remain inside the top 10, they have a chance of being seeded and being handed a more favorable draw, avoiding other nations within the top 10 of the ranking.

The USMNT celebrate during their run to winning the Gold Cup. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

It is the USMNT's first time in the top 10 since the 2006 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mexico, who lost in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup to the U.S., are placed one spot higher, rising eight places. It is their first time in FIFA's top 10 since 2011 and their highest since 2006.

Elsewhere, Belgium retain top spot despite their quarterfinal elimination at Euro 2020. Italy, who won that tournament, move into the top five, while beaten finalists England are fourth. Copa America winners Argentina are sixth and beaten finalists Brazil are second.

It is the first FIFA rankings in 348 matches that includes Euro 2020, the Copa America, the Gold Cup and qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The next rankings will be published on Sept. 16.