U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president Cindy Parlow Cone announced on Saturday that she will run for re-election at the organization's next Annual General Meeting in March.

Parlow Cone made the announcement during a news conference that followed Friday's meeting of the USSF Board of Directors.

"I feel like there's a lot left to do," Cone said. "I spent my entire presidency in COVID, which everyone knows the challenges that that presents. But I think we are moving the federation in a new direction with our new leadership on the board, as well as in our senior leadership and throughout the organization."

Parlow Cone took over as president in March of 2020 after then-president Carlos Cordeiro resigned following a backlash to the USSF's filings in the United States women's national team equal pay lawsuit.

The filings read in part that women's national team players "do not perform equal work requiring equal skill [and] effort" because "the overall soccer-playing ability required to compete at the senior men's national team level is materially influenced by the level of certain physical attributes such as speed and strength."

The USSF's by-laws required an election earlier this year to determine who would see out the remainder of Cordeiro's term, which will end in March of 2022. Cone ran unopposed in that election.

The equal pay lawsuit continues to go on, with the players filing an appeal in July against the summary judgement that threw out the equal pay claims.

There is other ongoing litigation as well, and Cone said that settling some of the lawsuits is among her goals.

She also wants to complete negotiations for the collective bargaining agreements for both the men's and women's national teams, as well as "increasing diversity at every level from the youth game all the way up and throughout our organization."

She added: "I feel like things have moved slower and been put on hold due to COVID restraints, and so I would like to see some of these things through."