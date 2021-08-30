Herculez Gomez breaks down whether Ricardo Pepi fits better with Mexico or the United States. (1:41)

Is Ricardo Pepi better suited for the USMNT or Mexico? (1:41)

Forward Timothy Weah is hurt and will miss the United States' opening three World Cup qualifiers.

Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville, Tennessee, ahead on Thursday's opener at El Salvador.

The USMNT also has matches at home against Canada in Nashville three days later and away to Honduras on Sept. 8.

The 21-year-old Weah is a son for former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia's current president.