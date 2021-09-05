Herculez Gomez breaks down the USMNT's scoreless draw at El Salvador to open World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF. (1:18)

United States men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel to Honduras for the team's World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, U.S. Soccer announced Sunday.

The announcement came hours before the U.S. hosts Canada at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in the second of three matches during the qualifying window.

Steffen had been already ruled out of the match against Canada with back spasms, which had kept the Manchester City man from traveling to last week's scoreless draw at El Salvador.

A USMNT spokesperson added that Steffen's positive test came subsequent to the squad traveling to El Salvador. Also, another member of the U.S. delegation tested positive.

Steffen has been replaced on the U.S. roster by New York City FC keeper Sean Johnson.

Steffen is the second U.S. star to have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Christian Pulisic also tested positive on Aug. 18, forcing him to quarantine for 10 days from his club, Chelsea, before traveling to the U.S for the qualifying games.