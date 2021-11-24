Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate whether Canada should be considered the best team in CONCACAF. (2:05)

Who is the best team in CONCACAF? (2:05)

The United States men's national team will host El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27, and Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 2 in the next World Cup qualifying window, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

The fixtures will be part of a three-game window, that includes a trip to play first-place Canada on Jan. 30.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Futbol Americas on ESPN+: MLS, Liga MX, USMNT, El Tri

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The Washington Post reported Canada selected Hamilton, Ontario, to host the game against the United States.

"As we have seen throughout the qualifying process so far, great stadiums and great atmospheres provide a huge advantage to our team," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

"We've had fantastic experiences in Columbus and the Twin Cities and look forward to continuing our World Cup Qualifying campaign in front of our fans."

With six matches to go in the 14-match qualifying cycle, the United States sits in second place with 15 points -- one point behind Canada and one point ahead of both Mexico and Panama. The top three teams will qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place finisher will play a one-game qualifier.

El Salvador (seventh) and Honduras (eighth) sit at the bottom of the CONCACAF standings. In the United States' away matches, it drew with El Salvador, 0-0, and beat Honduras, 4-1. Canada, which drew 1-1 with the United States in Nashville, is the only unbeaten team in CONCACAF (four wins, four draws).

Kickoff times for the matches will be announced at a later date.

The final three-match qualifying window will take place in late March, with the US set to host Panama and play at both Costa Rica and Mexico.