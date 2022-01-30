Hope Solo, Clint Dempsey, and Shannon Boxx were elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, it was announced on Sunday.

Solo, 40, made 202 appearances as goalkeeper with the United States women's national team and appeared in three World Cups. The Seattle-area native also made three appearances in the Olympics. The USWNT won one World Cup and two goals medals with Solo in goal.

Solo, who retired in 2016, holds U.S. goalkeeping records of 202 appearances, 153 wins (153-11-27) and 102 shutouts.

Hope Solo won two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup title. FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Dempsey, who scored 57 goals with the men's team and played in three World Cups, was elected on the first ballot. Dempsey played in 141 teams with the USMNT and was the first player to score for the squad in three World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014.

Dempsey, 38, made his MLS debut in 2004 with the New England Revolution and scored 25 goals in 71 appearances over three seasons with the club. He moved to England where he scored 50 goals in 189 games with Fulham (2007-12) and seven more goals in 29 games with Tottenham (2012-13).

Dempsey returned to MLS in 2013 and scored 47 goals in 115 games with the Seattle Sounders (2013-18).

Boxx, 44, scored 27 goals in 195 appearances with the USWNT as a defensive midfielder. Boxx, a Los Angeles-area native, won three goals medals and participated in four World Cups.