The U.S men's national team are approaching the end of World Cup qualifying and -- surprise surprise! -- their trip to Qatar is still not booked after Sunday's 2-0 defeat in Canada. The USMNT are in second place, level on points with Mexico, with the top three teams guaranteed a World Cup berth. (Fourth place means a one-off game against Oceania's representative in June.)

With the U.S. making heavy work of booking their spot at the 2022 World Cup, ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, Caitlin Murray, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly and Danny Guerra offer their thoughts on this international break so far, as well as what they're looking for in Wednesday night's clash with winless Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Jump to: Still qualifying? | Verdict on Berhalter | Who should start at striker? | What we want to see vs. Honduras

So... are you still feeling good about qualifying?

At the risk of taking a trip to meme-land, "Not great, Bob!" The reason for such sentiment is simple: The U.S. is one slip-up at home away from letting the whole qualifying process spin out of control. The U.S. has two such encounters left: Wednesday's match with an already eliminated Honduras, and then what is going to be the big one, the March 27 matchup with Panama in Orlando.

For the most part, the U.S. has defended its home turf -- the one blemish being the 1-1 draw with Canada back in September. But not only is the specter of the 2018 cycle still hovering in the background, but the U.S. looks to be playing worse of late, not better. The U.S. will collectively breathe easier with a win on Wednesday, but the Octagonal appears to be going to go down to the wire, and away dates with Costa Rica and Mexico make it imperative that the U.S. takes care of business on home soil. -- Carlisle

The odds are still in the USMNT's favor even if the table looks tighter than anyone would've wanted. But USMNT fans don't need to be reminded: the odds were overwhelming for the U.S. to qualify for the 2018 World Cup going into the final match day of qualifying then, too. Of 27 possible results-based scenarios on the last match day, only one would've resulted in the U.S. missing the World Cup -- and that's the one that happened.

But here's some more math: historically averaging north of 1.6 points per game has been enough to qualify automatically in CONCACAF, and the USMNT is averaging 1.8 so far. The USMNT just needs to stay the course. -- Murray

About reaching the World Cup? Yes. It's not a foregone conclusion the U.S. will qualify, but I have little doubt the team will be in Qatar.

The reality is that the U.S. is in second place, plays an eliminated team at home on Wednesday and has the fourth-place team (Panama) at home in the final window last month. That should be enough of a recipe to finish in the top three and progress automatically. There are treacherous trips to Mexico and Costa Rica, too, but Panama has the hardest remaining schedule (at Mexico, Honduras, at USA, Canada). If disaster strikes and the U.S. falls to fourth, it will still have a chance to punch its ticket with a game against the Oceania winner (likely New Zealand) in a one-off match in June. -- Bonagura

The U.S. still have their World Cup destiny in their hands, but Sunday's defeat has made it a much trickier road. John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The odds are still very much in the United States' favor, obviously. But such consistently dreadful results on the road have created a situation where they're just one poor home result away from drama. Obviously qualification matters far more than scoring style points, but the "two steps forward, 1.9 steps back" routine has made things more dramatic than they need to be. -- Connelly

A little qualifying drama never hurt anyone (until you don't actually qualify, that is). But overall, yes. The U.S. is still in a position to pick up six points out of nine from what has been a unique window. There has never been a January window in CONCACAF qualifying, wedged in because of the calendar delays brought by the pandemic. The weather, logistics and lack of form from some key players haven't helped, but with the home game on Wednesday and one more in March, things remain in their hands. -- Guerra

play 2:18 Gomez goes after Berhalter: 'He's holding the USMNT back!' Herculez Gomez accuses Gregg Berhalter of allowing the USMNT to become soft after losing to Canada.

Is Gregg Berhalter still the man for the job based on promises/delivery?

Let's be clear: Berhalter is not getting fired, nor should he be. Getting rid of him now would be a massive mistake, and here's why. This team is still playing hard for him. Are they making some mistakes? You bet. Is he making some mistakes? Yep -- his choice of striker being the biggest one right now. But there also seems to be less "throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks" decisions. Getting rid of him now would create considerable upheaval ahead of the final fixture window.

There have been moments where Berhalter has delivered on style. In others, he's gotten results. Delivering on both of those aspects consistently has been the challenge, but I think he's done enough to still be the man for the job, at least for the moment. Let's not forget: some of what is transpiring right now is on the players. He can't wish better performances from Pulisic into existence. -- Carlisle

The question of whether Berhalter is still the man depends on whether you ever thought he was the man to begin with. We're here now, and although Jurgen Klinsmann was deservedly dumped in the middle of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, the truth is that once the USMNT has started down a particular path, it's hard to get off it. With only one more window left to go, Berhalter is going to have to be the man.

That being said, the players -- at least from the outside -- seem to have bought into what Berhalter is doing. That's important. There have been bumps along the way, but the USMNT has never qualified for a World Cup without such bumps. The players and Berhalter are on a shared mission to reach take the USMNT to new heights and change the perception of a team that was previously a laughing stock. If the players are on board, we should be as well. -- Murray

play 1:48 Gomez: USMNT had no sense of urgency in loss to Canada Herculez Gomez explains what went wrong for the U.S. men's national team in its 2-0 loss to Canada.

Considering the U.S. won two trophies over the summer and sits in second place in qualifying with four matches to go, it's simply unrealistic to allow for the possibility that a change will be made. That said, nothing about the way the U.S. has played during qualifying has inspired confidence that Berhalter has the ability to raise the team's play to the point that it can make a run in Qatar. While the U.S. has mostly dominated possession, that possession doesn't mean much when it doesn't lead to consistent chances.

In its last 14 competitive matches, the U.S. has scored more than one goal just four times and just once (against Honduras) has scored more than two. For a coach that made grand statements about changing the way the U.S. plays, this clearly falls short. -- Bonagura

Obviously he's going to keep his job as long as the team qualifies, but each window of qualifiers has brought a new series of "Wait, what?" decisions that make it seem as if he's making his job harder than it needs to be. We have no idea what his goals are for the center-forward position, and he has in no way cracked the code on how to break down packed-in defenses. There's obviously no easy answer there and while injuries have impacted lineup choices, his vision gets blurrier with every set of matches. -- Connelly