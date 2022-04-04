Sebastian Salazar looks at the challenges awaiting the USMNT in Group B of the World Cup. (1:31)

The United States men's national team will play against El Salvador and Grenada in CONCACAF Nations League group stage action as part of the USMNT's run-up to the 2022 World Cup in November.

The USMNT's June window will also involve two friendlies against opponents to be named later. These four matches are expected to include the full U.S. team, to better aid in preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico's Nations League opponents will be Jamaica and Suriname, while Canada will face Honduras and Curaçao. Both Mexico and Canada will join the USMNT in Qatar as CONCACAF's three confirmed World Cup representatives.

A report by ESPN Uruguay stated that Uruguay could be slated as one of those friendly opponents in June, for both the U.S. and Mexico.

The CONCACAF Nations League consists of 41 squads from North and Central America and the Caribbean separated into three leagues -- A, B and C -- with promotion/relegation between the various tiers. The four groups in League A consist of:

Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname

Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique

Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curaçao

Group D: United States, El Salvador, Grenada

Two more group matches will be held in March of 2023. The four group winners will progress to the semifinals to be held in June of 2023. Dates and venues for all Nations League matches have yet to be determined.

The U.S. won the inaugural edition of the CNL last June, with a pulsating 3-2 extra time victory over Mexico in the final in Denver.

The matchup with El Salvador will see the U.S. square off against Hugo Perez, a former U.S. international and now the manager of the Cuscatlecos. The U.S. played two tense matches during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, drawing 0-0 in San Salvador, and then winning the return fixture 1-0 on a goal by Antonee Robinson.

The U.S. holds an all-time record of 3-0-0 against Grenada, but haven't played the Spice Boys since a 4-0 win in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico's opponents -- Jamaica and Suriname -- were promoted from League B after finishing first in their respective groups.

The group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League will also act as a qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup. Group winners and runner-ups from League A, along with League B group winners, will automatically earn a place in the next edition of the tournament. League A third-place finishers, League B runner-ups and League C group winners will qualify for a preliminary round for the Gold Cup.

ESPN correspondent Cesar Hernandez contribued to this report.