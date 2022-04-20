Sebastian Salazar looks at the challenges awaiting the USMNT in Group B of the World Cup. (1:31)

The United States men's national team's preparation for the 2022 World Cup will include a friendly match against Morocco to be held at Cincinnati's TQL stadium on June 1.

The friendly, announced on Wednesday, is one of two that the U.S. men will play ahead of CONCACAF Nations League games against Grenada on June 10 and El Salvador four days later.

- 2022 World Cup finals bracket and fixtures

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

These four matches are expected to include the full U.S. team, to better aid in preparations for the World Cup in Qatar. The United States has been drawn in Group B against England, Iran and the winner of the last remaining European playoff, either Scotland, Ukraine, or Wales.