Tyler Adams says the USMNT have to become more than just a single generation of talent if they are to succeed. (0:53)

The United States will begin its CONCACAF Nations League title defense with an opening match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on June 10.

The game will be the third of six pre-World Cup games for the Americans, who are in Group D with Grenada and El Salvador

The U.S., ranked No. 15 in the world by FIFA, plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition in Cincinnati. The U.S. is also planning a friendly for June 5, possibly against 13th-ranked Uruguay, and is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14 in the Nations League. Exhibitions are also being planned for Sept. 23 and 27.

"The facilities in Austin are simply world class," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We have had incredible experiences there in the Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying, and we think it's the perfect venue to begin the defense of our Nations League title."

The U.S. beat Mexico 3-2 in a memorable final to win the first-ever CONCACAF Nations League title in June of 2021, with Christian Pulisic netting a penalty kick in extra time to secure the victory.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.

The Grenada match venue, announced on Friday, is where the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October.