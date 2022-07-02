Herculez Gomez says England getting exposed by Hungary can only be good news for the USMNT in Qatar. (0:42)

United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was loaned to Luton Town by Nottingham Forest for the coming season on Saturday.

Horvath joined Nottingham Forest a year ago on a free transfer from Club Brugge, where he won three Belgian league titles.

The loan move follows confirmation that Forest have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.

Serving as the backup keeper, Horvath made only 11 appearances for Forest, but helped the club gain promotion back to the English Premier League.

He was a late substitute in the playoff win over Huddersfield at Wembley, played six times in the second-tier Championship and in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

Luton Town plays in the Championship.

"I was really impressed with him in terms of what he's done," Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said. "We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play."

Horvath has eight caps for the U.S., and hopes to make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

His main competitors for the USMNT No. 1 jersey are Zack Steffen and Matt Turner, both of whom are set to be backups for their clubs, Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively, this season.

However, sources have told ESPN that Steffen is close to a loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough in order to get first-team minutes ahead of the World Cup.

