FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez said he remains open to representing either Mexico or the United States, amid a breakthrough season in MLS.

"Yes, I'm open to the two national teams," the dual-national told Fox Sports Radio in Mexico on Thursday. "The two doors are open, I'm ready for anything, for whatever comes and I am prepared for any of the two."

The 23-year-old San Diegan, who has yet to represent either nation at the senior level, has earned attention in recent months thanks to his eight goals and four assists in 17 appearances for FC Cincinnati.

Back in May, U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter said Vazquez was "close" to earning a call-up, but added that he didn't "know what that means in terms of timing."

Previously involved in the U.S. youth national team structure, Vazquez noted in June that he's had conversations with Berhalter.

"It's a World Cup year, so I know it's harder to make it into a squad that's already been working for years together for this tournament. But anything could happen," said the forward to MLS' Extratime podcast last month.

Brandon Vazquez is one of the top scorers in MLS at the halfway point of the 2022 season. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Vazquez also noted in the Extratime interview that "I haven't made a decision" regarding Mexico or the United States if El Tri, and his former Atlanta United coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, had interest in bringing him in.

His goalscoring has also reportedly caught the eye of Liga MX's Chivas, who are rumored to be interested in the player. In the conversation with Fox Sports Radio, Vazquez stated that an opportunity to play for the Mexican club "would be exciting, it would be a team close to my family's heart, so if it happens then I would be happy," but also emphasized that he's currently focused on his role with FC Cincinnati.

Chivas striker Jose Juan Macias underwent knee surgery on Friday and is expected to be out for seven to nine months, leaving the Guadalajara club with question marks about their frontline.

Vazquez previously played in Mexico with Club Tijuana's youth academy, but never made a Liga MX appearance before being signed by Atlanta United in late 2016. He was then picked up by Nashville SC in MLS' expansion draft ahead of the 2020 season before being traded to FC Cincinnati for allocation money.