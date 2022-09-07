Miles Robinson has been ruled out of action with a torn Achilles tendon since May. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United and U.S. international defender Miles Robinson was arrested last Saturday on one count of misdemeanor theft by taking, according to an incident report from the Cobb County Police Department.

Robinson was also given a criminal trespass warning. He was released on $150 bond after the incident.

Atlanta United issued the following statement: "We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson. We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time."

According to the report, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, the incident took place at PBR Atlanta, a bar near Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves home stadium.

In the report, it is alleged that Robinson refused to pay for a $5 shot that he had taken off of a drink tray. The bartender alerted management, who asked police to escort Robinson off the premises and be "criminally trespassed."

After being detained by police, Robinson was told all he had to do was pay for the drink and he could leave. Robinson responded, "All this over five dollars bro..."

According to the report. Robinson accused the bartender of being racist during the interaction.

The report reads: "Robinson stated, 'You only want to listen to the racist bartender, you aren`t going to listen to me.' I attempted to explain to Robinson that the bartender observed him take a shot and then walk away and alerted the managers. Robinson would not listen but stated that the situation was because he was the only black male inside of the bar.

"Detective Goduto then explained to him that all he had to do was pay his bill and that if he did not pay the bill the manager wanted to press charges for theft. Robinson once again stated all this was over five dollars. Robinson did not indicate that he was going to pay the bill."

Robinson has missed most of the current MLS season after he tore his right Achilles tendon back on May 7, an injury that is almost certain to rule him out of the 2022 World Cup, which starts in November.