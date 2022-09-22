Matt Turner and Brenden Aaronson speak about preparing for the World Cup with games vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia. (1:15)

Real Sociedad dual-national Jonathan Gomez is back representing the United States after appearing for the Under-20 side in the Revelations Cup this week, but the door isn't shut just yet on Mexico, according to his father.

Gomez, a 19-year-old fullback, has represented both Mexico and the U.S. at youth and senior level.

"A player will go where the opportunities present themselves," German Gomez, Jonathan's father, told ESPN Mexico.

"As long as there isn't anything final, because of the FIFA statutes, he still has the option to choose. If one day he has to decide, then that time will come. But for now while there are opportunities, you have to take advantage of them."

Jonathan Gomez came on as a substitute in the USMNT's 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia on Dec. 18, 2021. Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Before making his senior debut for Mexico in a friendly in April of this year, Gomez previously made his U.S. men's national team debut in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in December 2021.

Gomez's father added that "there has always been contact" with Mexico's national team structure, including conversations with coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino and federation directors.

Despite this, El Tri's failure to qualify for the 2023 U20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics has given the U.S. the upper-hand in the push-and-pull between both nations for the player, which is something that his brother, FSV Zwickau midfielder Johan Gomez, alluded to on an episode of the ChumChat podcast this week.

"It's pretty straightforward," Johan Gomez said. "Mexico didn't make the U20 World Cup, the U.S. did, it's that simple. The dream of any player is to play in any kind of World Cup."

Gomez and the U.S. U20 team will face their Mexican counterparts this Saturday in the Revelations Cup, before closing out the tournament with a match against Paraguay on Sept. 27.

If selected and available, Gomez will have an opportunity to play in the U20 World Cup, which kicks off next May in Indonesia.