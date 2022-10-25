The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that it is holding a training camp in Frisco, Texas, for MLS players who are still in contention for a spot on the United States World Cup roster, but whose teams are no longer in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The camp will run from Oct. 25 until Nov. 5, and is intended to help players maintain fitness. The U.S. is announcing its final, 26-player roster on Nov. 9 in New York City. The U.S. opens World Cup group play against Wales on Nov. 21, will face England on Friday, Nov. 25 and finish the first round against Iran on Nov. 29.

A USSF spokesperson stressed that participation in the camp doesn't indicate that a player will be on the World Cup roster. In its statement, the USSF said it's "important to bridge the gap between players completing their seasons and potential participation in the World Cup."

The USSF added that players who aren't participating in the workouts are also still eligible for inclusion on the World Cup roster and additional MLS players would be added as their seasons end.

Gregg Berhalter will run the rule on USMNT hopefuls later this month. (Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Among the players not called into the camp but who have been utilized up by U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter in the past are Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes, FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget, Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson and CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

The MLS Cup playoffs are in the conference final stage, with reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC taking on the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference final, and Austin FC traveling to LAFC in the Western Conference. The MLS Cup final is on Nov. 5.

Players attending the camp include: Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)