The Futbol Americas crew believe Giovanni Reyna's form for Borussia Dortmund can only be a positive for the USMNT. (1:20)

Will Gio Reyna be a breakout star for the USMNT at the World Cup? (1:20)

United States men's national team defender Chris Richards will miss the upcoming World Cup with injury, he confirmed on Tuesday.

Richards, who joined Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich this past summer, hasn't played since Aug. 27 due to a leg injury.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the world cup but I know that the boys will go crazy regardless ... will be rooting for y'all the whole way," Richards, who made five appearances for the USMNT in World Cup qualifying, wrote on Instagram.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will name his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Wednesday.

Even before Richards' absence was confirmed, the U.S. backline was set to be without fellow center back Miles Robinson, following a torn Achilles suffered in May.

Berhalter will also be sweating on the fitness of full back Sergino Dest, after he missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Milan said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.

Loaned to Milan from Barcelona, the 22-year-old Dest has been limited to two starts and six substitute appearances this season. He last played Oct. 30 at Torino, entering at the start of the second half. Dest has played one 90-minute match for Milan, at Chelsea on Oct. 5 in the Champions League.

Dest is the Americans' first-choice right back and a backup to Antonee Robinson at left back.

The U.S. will begin its World Cup campaign against Wales on Nov. 21 before taking on England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) in Group B.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.