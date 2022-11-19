For most players, the World Cup is the zenith of their career. The chance to represent your country on one of the biggest stages the sport has to offer is an experience that isn't easily replicated. And while the Champions League sucks up plenty of oxygen around the game and elevates players to legend status in its own way, the fact that the World Cup happens once every four years makes for a unique atmosphere and memories that linger long after an edition of the tournament is done.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

That is especially true for players from the United States, a country whose tortured relationship with the game has added to the difficulty of the journey. Here's a look back at what it was like for players to take part in their first -- and for some, only -- World Cup, and how the sense of achievement can grow over time.

Eric Wynalda | 1990

The 1990 World Cup was notable for the U.S. in that it marked its first successful qualification campaign in 40 years. And it was a wet-behind-the-ears side that ventured to Italy to take part. The team was sequestered at the Olympic training center in Pisa. For 20-year-old Eric Wynalda, that made for a shock as the team bus got closer to Florence's Stadio Comunale and its game against Czechoslovakia.

"We were just training out in the middle of nowhere, and the only time that we knew the World Cup was going on was when we saw it on TV," he said. "We didn't have a feel for it. So the overload when we got to the first game was a little bit too much for us, because it was like, 'Oh my god, this is real.'"

That was the case with Wynalda most of all. He was sent off seven minutes into the second half for pushing Czechoslovakian midfielder Jozef Chovanec after getting his foot stomped on.

Wynalda said he actually should have been sent off before that, such was the way he was going about his business. Prior to that, he made a tackle from behind that in this day of age would have been a red card.

"When we played against the Czechs, I was a mad. I went to war," he said. "I didn't know. I stopped playing soccer because I thought this was some sort of fight, and soccer really was the secondary component of it.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule | Squads

"They saw that I was angry. They saw that I was acting out. They were all on alert. And I got baited. I got baited like the rookie that I was."

Wynalda was forced to watch the American's respectable 1-0 defeat to hosts Italy from the bench, before coming on as a sub in the group-stage finale against Austria, a 2-1 defeat. It meant Wynalda had to come home carrying the shame of getting red-carded, but the experience proved formative for players who ended up forming the backbone of the 1994 team.

"I think in that World Cup, two things happened," he said. "We were reminded how far we have to go. And then some guys said that was it. That was the pinnacle. But then there was John [Harkes], Tab [Ramos], Marcelo [Balboa] and myself who were like, 'We want more.' We got a taste of it. And then it became an obsession for us. At least it did for me."

Cobi Jones | 1994

There was much that was special for the U.S. in the 1994 World Cup. There was the joy of playing a World Cup in your home country. There was also the thrill of performing well enough to reach the knockout stages.

But for Jones, what stands out is what came before. While a few U.S. players like Ramos, Harkes and Wynalda were playing in Europe, manager Bora Milutinovic built the bulk of the team through a residency camp over multiple years, many of whom had never played for a professional club. Jones emerged from the college program at UCLA to make the final roster.

"The World Cup isn't just the month," Jones said. "It's the whole buildup for it. There was a lot of time and effort where everything else in your life gets put to the side. We did double days for a good year, and a few months. So imagine that every single day, for months at a time, where you get maybe one or two days off. So it was difficult. But it did culminate in an experience that can't compare to anything else."

For Jones, the fact that he made the final roster was the best kind of gift, in that it was unexpected. And he parleyed that into a super-sub role with the U.S., coming off the bench in all three group-stage games before starting the round of 16 defeat against Brazil on the Fourth of July.

Cobi Jones became one of the faces of U.S. soccer after the hugely successful 1994 World Cup. Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images

"I never thought that I was going to be a soccer player. So to make the highest heights at 23, 24 was an amazing accomplishment for myself," Jones said. "And it's something that seems so surreal and you don't know a whole lot about it. What I've learned in the last few years, kind of like with myself and my family, we're just going, 'Look how amazing this is.'"

What also made an impression was the support the tournament received from fans throughout, even if the U.S. wasn't playing.

"It was definitely a joy to see the U.S. fan base come out," Jones said. "It's probably something that I appreciated much more later on, because I had the comparisons just to see how great an event that it was, that a country that wasn't considered a soccer country could support an event like this and had the most successful World Cup."

Brian Maisonneuve | 1998

World Cups come around so seldom that sometimes all a player gets is one shot. And on occasion, getting there can involve an unseen cost. So it proved for Maisonneuve.

There was plenty that was forgettable about the 1998 World Cup for the U.S. team. A side that generated increased expectations during the cycle thanks to a respectable fourth-place showing at the 1995 Copa America completely imploded during the tournament, losing all three games amid finger-pointing and backbiting.

As one of the younger players on the team, Maisonneuve did what he could to tune that out. He put himself in the frame for the World Cup in early 1998 and performed well enough, especially in a 3-0 road win over Austria, to convince coach Steve Sampson to bring him to France.

"I think that might have been my third or fourth cap," Maisonneuve recalled. "[Sampson] said, 'We're going to bring you along.' I can remember him telling me, and I was obviously on cloud nine."

But it came at a cost.

"I got injured in January, it was either take the time off and heal my ankle properly, or possibly make the World Cup team," he said. "And it kind of was the beginning of the end for my career because that injury stayed with me and then it ate away my tendons."

Maisonneuve saw plenty of the field during France '98, starting games against Germany and Yugoslavia. As for the Iran game, he said he barely paid attention to the heavy political overtones that accompanied the match, or the inter-team chaos that surrounded him. He was also a footnote during that debacle that was a 2-1 defeat, when Sampson asked him to operate as a hybrid center-back/holding midfielder.

"I've never played in the back line," he recalled.

Maisonneuve was an alternate for the 2002 World Cup, and that was as close as he came to getting a shot at another World Cup, as the ankle injury took a heavy toll. Not that he has any regrets.

"I wouldn't have done it any other way," he said. "To play in a World Cup, it probably cut my career short, but it was a dream come true to play in a World Cup."

John O'Brien | 2002

O'Brien's World Cup debut couldn't have been more impactful. With less than four minutes elapsed on the clock of the Americans' opener against Portugal, the U.S. midfielder pounced on a loose ball in the box and fired home his side's opener in what would become a memorable 3-2 win.