United States coach Gregg Berhalter has made one change to his starting lineup for Friday's World Cup showdown with England, while Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged team.

Haji Wright comes into the US lineup in attack, replacing Josh Sargent in the sole alteration from the team that drew 1-1 with Wales in their World Cup opener on Monday. Wright was a surprise inclusion on the USMNT roster but has scored nine goals in 12 games for Turkish club Antalyaspor this season.

Wright only made his international debut this year, winning his fourth cap when coming off the bench against Wales.

Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie both keep their places in the starting XI despite coming into the tournament with fitness concerns and picking up yellow cards against Wales. A further booking on Friday would rule them out of a potentially crucial group stage decider against Iran.

The US lineup features fives players who earn their living in England -- Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, Fulham defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson as well as Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

Robinson was also born in England while Yunus Musah played for England at youth level.

England captain Harry Kane had been a doubt for the game after being substituted in Monday's 6-2 win over Iran, subsequently undergoing a precautionary scan on a foot problem, but was passed fit to play.

Southgate resisted the temptation to alter his lineup despite goalscoring substitute cameos from Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, with England knowing victory would be enough to book their place in the round of 16.

James Maddison was once again ruled out through injury as he continues to recover from a knee problem suffered on the eve of the tournament.

A win for England would put them through to the World Cup knockout stages following Iran's 2-0 win over Wales in Friday's earlier Group B game.

ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.