Christian Pulisic receives attention in the goalmouth after scoring against Iran in the World Cup. Getty Images

Christian Pulisic was substituted at half-time after scoring a goal for the United States against Iran in their Group B finale in Qatar on Tuesday.

The Chelsea winger was involved in a hard collision with Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand shortly before half-time as he tapped in a headed cross from Sergino Dest to put the US up 1-0.

Pulisic lay on the ground in the goalmouth for a few minutes before leaving the field and receiving attention from the team's trainers before coming back on and finishing the first half.

Brenden Aaronson came on for Pulisic after half-time, with the US needing a win to advance to the knockout round of the World Cup.

Josh Sargent was replaced by Haji Wright in the 75th minute after landing awkwardly on his right foot while avoiding a tackle. Like Pulisic, he also received treatment on the field but was able to walk off the field.