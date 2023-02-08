The United States Soccer Federation has selected Orlando's Exploria Stadium to be the venue for its Concacaf Nations League clash against El Salvador on March 27.

The match is the second of the FIFA international window, with an away trip to Grenada set to take place in St. George's on March 24.

Players will report to training camp following their club matches on the weekend of March 19. The team will depart for Grenada on March 23, and play the island nation the following day.

The U.S. is currently in second place in Group D, a point behind El Salvador, but has a game in hand. If the U.S. prevails over Grenada, as expected, then it will only need a draw against El Salvador to finish atop the group, and advance to the Nations League semifinals in June.

The U.S. tied El Salvador, 1-1, on the road in June 2022 thanks to a stoppage time goal from Jordan Morris.

The USMNT has a perfect 5-0-0 at Exploria Stadium, including three competitive fixtures, the most recent coming in March of 2022, a 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Panama.

Logistics played a significant role in Orlando's selection, with relative ease of traveling to Orlando both from Grenada as well from Europe among the considerations.