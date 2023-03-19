Herculez Gomez thinks bringing Gregg Berhalter back as head coach of the USMNT would be a terrible idea. (1:22)

Tim Weah will miss the United States' CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for Lille.

The 23-year-old was injured in Lille's Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Weah had entered the concussion protocol. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

Tim Weah was replaced on the U.S. roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward with six international appearances will to report to the U.S. team on Monday in Orlando, Florida. He last played for the U.S. in December 2020.

Djordje Mihailovic has a goal and an assist since arriving at AZ Alkmaar in January. Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The U.S. plays at Grenada on Friday and against El Salvador on March 27 in Orlando.

Updated USMNT March roster (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 24/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 23/2), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 10/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 50/1), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo/BEL; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 33/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 20/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 3/0), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/ENG; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 28/6), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 4/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 12/0), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/ENG; 41/9), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 23/0), Alan Soñora (Juárez/MEX; 2/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; 0/0), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion/ENG; 8/3), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar/NED; 6/1), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 12/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 56/22), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 16/4), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 1/0)