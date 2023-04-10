Alejandro Zendejas explains his decision to play for the USMNT over Mexico. (0:49)

USMNT and Club America winger Alejandro Zendejas suffered a broken nose on Saturday in his team's 2-1 win over Monterrey in a collision with Jesus Gallardo but will play out the rest of the Liga MX season with surgery scheduled for after May 28.

"Club America would like to inform that player Alejandro Zendejas suffered a multi-fragmented fracture of bones in his nose after being hit yesterday in the match vs. Monterrey. After being evaluated by a specialist, he was given a less invasive treatment to stabilize the fracture so that later at a more opportune time, surgery can be performed," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Coapa also said that once Zendejas has surgery, which will be at the end of the Liga MX season, he will miss four to six weeks.

The accident happened in the 62nd minute of the match that American won, 2-1. Jesus Gallardo accidentally elbowed Zendejas, whose nose began to bleed. After a 10-minute delay the match resumed with Leonardo Suarez replacing Zendejas.

America faces Cruz Azul on Saturday at Estadio Azteca.

Zendejas, a dual national, committed to the United States over Mexico last month.