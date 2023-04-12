Sebastian Salazar joins Herculez Gomez to dive into Cyle Larin's comments that Canada are now the big boys of CONCACAF. (1:53)

Ten World Cup veterans, including AC Milan defender Sergino Dest, highlight the 23-player roster named by U.S. men's national team interim manager Anthony Hudson to face Mexico in Glendale, Ariz., on April 19.

"We are delighted with the group we have put together. Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it's a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete," Hudson said. "It's another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two CONCACAF titles this summer."

Since the game falls outside of an official FIFA match window, teams are not required to release players to the national team. For that reason, the bulk of the roster is comprised of MLS players including Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Dest's availability came about after conversations with Hudson and AC Milan. Club America midfielder Alejandro Zendejas was among those not released by their clubs. LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman, who has delivered some outstanding performances for LAFC this season, is currently not eligible to play for the U.S. as he still needs to file a one-time change of association with FIFA.

In addition to Dest, FC Juarez midfielder Alan Sonora and 17-year-old Louisville City defender Joshua Wynder are on the roster from non-MLS teams.

The roster also includes some relatively inexperienced players at international level, with 10 players having made fewer than 10 international appearances. Uncapped players include Wynder, Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano and Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley.

The match will mark the 75th time that the two long-time rivals have squared off. Mexico leads the series with a 36-22-16 record dating back to 1934. The U.S. holds a 17-9-7 advantage since 2000, and is unbeaten it its last four encounters with El Tri, including triumphs in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League and the 2021 Gold Cup.

USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)