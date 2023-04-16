Daryl Dike suffered a suspected Achilles injury and was stretchered off during West Brom's game on Saturday. Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Image

United States international Daryl Dike is set to face a lengthy spell out of action after being stretchered off during West Brom's 2-1 win at Stoke on Saturday.

Just before half-time, the striker went down after landing awkwardly. He received lengthy treatment and required an oxygen mask.

Dike, 22, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and West Brom manager Carlos Corberan fears he faces a long stint on the sideline.

"It looks like an Achilles injury, and they never really are good," he told Birmingham Live after the match. "Achilles injuries are never easy to manage, but still, we need to assess. But never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage."

Dike was not called up to the USMNT squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after struggling with injuries.

He returned to international action last month, where he featured in wins over Grenada and El Salvador.

The striker had put himself back into contention with the USMNT after scoring seven goals in 23 Championship matches for West Brom this season.