Herc Gomez and Sebastian Salazar discuss the pressures facing both Mexico and USMNT ahead of their clash in April. (1:03)

Midfielder Cristian Roldan and forward Paul Arriola were dropped from the United States roster for Wednesday night's exhibition against Mexico because of injuries and midfielder Paxton Pomykal was added.

Arriola has tightness in his right hamstring and will remain with Dallas and Roldan has entered concussion return to play protocol after being diagnosed last week while with Seattle, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday.

Pomykal, 23, has two international appearances in exhibitions on Sept. 10, 2019, against Uruguay and this past Jan. 25 against Serbia.

The U.S. plays Mexico in Glendale, Arizona. The match is not on a FIFA date and nearly all Europe-based players remained with their clubs.

Interim coach Anthony Hudson's team has a busy summer ahead of them where it will take part in the CONCACAF Nations League final and Gold Cup. The draw for the Gold Cup took place on April 14, with the U.S. landing in Group A alongside Jamaica, Nicaragua and a fourth team to be determined in the preliminary playoff round.

Hudson has been in charge of the team since January after his predecessor Gregg Berhalter's contract expired. He oversaw a pair of CONCACAF Nations League wins in March against Grenada and El Salvador that secured the U.S. a spot in the CNL finals from June 15-18 in Las Vegas.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.