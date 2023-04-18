Daryl Dike was stretchered off during West Brom's game on Saturday. Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

United States international Daryl Dike will be out of action for up to nine months with an Achilles injury, West Brom announced on Tuesday.

The striker was stretchered off and required an oxygen mask during West Brom's 2-1 win at Stoke on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for six to nine months after suffering an Achilles tendon injury at Stoke City on Saturday.

"A scan has since confirmed surgery is required to repair a full rupture of the USA international's right Achilles, after which he will begin his rehabilitation.

"Albion's medical and sports science teams will provide Dike with all the support he requires to return to full fitness later this year."

Dike had put himself back into contention with the USMNT after scoring seven goals in 23 Championship matches for West Brom this season.

Dike, 22, was not part of the USMNT roster to face Mexico on Wednesday because the match fell outside of a FIFA international window and the team almost entirely comprised U.S. domestic players.