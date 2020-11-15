Actress Natalie Portman talks about her role in founding Angel City FC and how Abby Wambach inspired her. (1:20)

The USWNT will return to action for the first time since March to face Netherlands in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Sunday.

The match will take place on Nov. 27 at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, Netherlands and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The team has not been involved in competitive action since winning the SheBelieves Cup on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, everyone is just really excited to have an international match," head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. "That it's against the Netherlands makes it even better and more challenging.

"We had to get back on the field for a real game at some point, so it might as well be against one of the best teams in the world.

"We have a lot of work to do before the Olympics and facing a really talented Dutch team will give us a good look at where we are at the end of this very unusual year."

The selected squad will be able to train for six days in Netherlands before the game.

The USWNT have not faced Netherlands since the 2-0 victory in the World Cup final in France last year.

Goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle helped the country lift its fourth World Cup trophy.