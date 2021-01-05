Tottenham's Alex Morgan and Manchester City's Sam Mewis both find the back of the net Sunday in the FA WSL. (0:43)

USWNT forward Alex Morgan said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of upcoming call-ups for the national team's January training camp.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted COVID while in California over the holidays," Morgan, a native of Southern California, posted on social media.

"We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

The United States women's national team will announce the roster for its annual January training camp on Wednesday.

Morgan, 31, spent the last half of 2020 with Tottenham Hotspur before announcing last month she was returning to the Orlando Pride in 2021.