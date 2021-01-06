Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh headline the roster for this month's training camp for the U.S. women's national team.

All told, U.S manager Vlatko Andonovksi named 27 players to the group that will gather in Orlando, Fla. from Jan. 9-22. The camp will conclude with two games against Colombia on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22 at Orlando's Exploria Stadium. The matches will be the first domestic games for the U.S. women since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup that was held last March.

"A big credit goes to our players, team staff and overall medical staff for the tremendous work to make sure we have secure and healthy environments for our camps and games," said USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "And a special thanks also goes to our game operations staff for enabling us to host two matches against a talented opponent. It's extremely valuable to play a team we don't see that often and it's important for our Olympic preparation."

Andonovski held two camps in the latter half of 2020, a year in which there was considerable disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first was an 11-day camp in Commerce City, Colo. back in October, as well as a November trip to the Netherlands that concluded with a 2-0 win against the Dutch.

The trio of Rapinoe, Lloyd and Pugh didn't take part in either camp and saw limited or no action for their NWSL teams in 2020. Lloyd's return comes as she is just six caps away from becoming the third player in U.S. and world history to play 300 times for their country. If she reaches that milestone, she will join Kristine Lilly and Christie Rampone.