Rose Lavelle scores the lone goal of the night in a 1-0 win for the United States vs. Canada in the SheBelieves Cup. (1:28)

United States women's manager Vlatko Andonovski said he is looking forward to playing an "unpredictable" Brazil side in the second match of the SheBelieves Cup for both teams.

Brazil currently tops the tournament standings on goal difference over the U.S. following their 4-1 win over Argentina on Thursday and the Americans' 1-0 win against Canada. With the U.S. facing Argentina in its final game of the tournament, Sunday's match will likely decide who claims the top spot.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

But the tournament is more about preparation for the Tokyo Olympics later this year, and Andonovski feels Brazil will provide a unique challenge for his team.

"There is no certain pattern that we can say, 'Okay, this is what they're gonna do every time,'" he said on a Zoom call with reporters. "That's what makes Brazil special, that they're so unpredictable that we're gonna have to overcome those challenges or come up with solutions in the split second. I'm actually looking forward to see how our team [will] react."

Marta remains one of Brazil's main threats, with Andonovski noting that the scouting folder on six-time The Best FIFA Women's Player award is "pretty thick" given the player's longevity. She's joined by North Carolina Courage forward Debinha in leading Brazil's attack.

"She's an incredible player," said Andonovski about Debinha. "Her creativity and ability to change and play in between the lines in the middle of the field, but also make runs behind the line and in the side games is incredible. I think she's one of the best players in the world."

Andonovski had previously spoken of how disappointing the U.S. team's performance was in its win over Canada on Thursday. That said, he highlighted how the U.S. took 29 shots and had 27 open play crosses. He also noted that many of his players are very much still in preseason mode given that the NWSL season won't start until April 9 with the Challenge Cup.

"They've not played, they haven't had the touches with their teams. They haven't had regular games on a weekly basis," he said. "OK, once it all comes in play, I'm not worried about it. As long as we're creating opportunities, we're moving in the right direction, because the execution will come."

With the U.S. playing three games in seven days over the course of the tournament, Andonovski will have to juggle his lineup to a degree. One change he hinted at was that Rose Lavelle, scorer of the game-winner against Canada, will see more of the field.

Lavelle does have a history of injury, but Andonovski said he's not worried about the midfielder's health based on what he's seen.

"We're not worried at all," said Andonovski about Lavelle. "She's playing hard, she's training hard, so we're excited to have her here. And I think we're going to see the best of Rose as we're going forward."