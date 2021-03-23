The return of Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis highlights the 23-player roster named by United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski for upcoming friendlies against Sweden and France.

The Americans will square off against the Swedes in Stockholm on April 10, with the matchup against France set to take place three days later in Le Havre. In addition to Mewis, defender Alana Cook is the only other player on the roster that didn't take part in January's triumph at the SheBelieves Cup, when she wasn't released by club side Paris Saint-Germain.

Tobin Heath remains the most notable absentee as she continues to recover from ankle surgery she underwent back in January. Also not included are the Orlando Pride duo of goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger, as well as Casey Krueger and Mallory Pugh, who are injured.

"I give our larger pool of players credit for always making selections difficult, but this group going to Europe has shown consistent quality in their performances as well as in their abilities to contribute to the overall chemistry of the team," said Andonovski.

"We still have much evaluation to do from trainings, international matches, NWSL matches and overseas club matches before selecting the Olympic Team, but I'm really looking forward to these two games for what adversity they will bring. The exciting thing is that I know our players have the talent and mentality to meet those adversities with a great energy and overcome them."

Carli Lloyd, currently at 299 appearances with the U.S., was among those named, giving her the opportunity to earn her 300th cap in either of the upcoming matches. If she makes an appearance, she will become just the third player in international soccer history to have played 300 times for their country, joining fellow Americans Kristine Lilly (354) and Christine Pearce Rampone (311).

The staging of the training and the matches will fall under the comprehensive U.S. Soccer Return to Play Protocols and Guidelines and in accordance with the UEFA Return to Play Protocols, with collaboration with the Sweden Football Association and the France Football Federation. The U.S. delegation has received an exemption from quarantine provided to professional sports organizations. Everyone entering the environment will be tested for COVID-19 before traveling, upon arrival and every two days thereafter. The USA will not begin full team training in Europe until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.

USWNT Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 5), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 67)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 2/0), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG; 65/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 28/1), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 109/24), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit; 134/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 6/1), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 182/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 51/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 108/20), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 91/20), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG; 51/14), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA; 3/1), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 21/4), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG; 70/21)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 299/124), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 173/108), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG; 142/60), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 173/57), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 33/10