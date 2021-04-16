U.S. women's international midfielder Tobin Heath has suffered a setback in her return from injury, and will not play for club side Manchester United again this season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Heath has missed the last three months due to an ankle injury, and while she has recovered from that ailment, she has now sustained a knee injury. Sources confirmed that Heath has returned to the U.S. to continue her rehab in the hopes of being ready for a June training camp with the USWNT ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

The 32-year-old Heath has yet to appear for the U.S. in 2021.

In terms of Heath's future with Manchester United, Red Devils manager Casey Stoney added that there has been no decision as to whether Heath will sign a new contract.

"We've had minimal conversations," Stoney told the BBC. "Her focus right now is rehab. I will be in contact with her while she's [in the U.S.] and we'll have further discussions moving forward. At the moment there is no decision."

Heath has represented the U.S. since 2008, scoring 33 goals in 169 international appearances. One of those goals came in the 2015 World Cup final in which the U.S. defeated Japan 5-2.