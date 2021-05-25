Julie Foudy explains what she feels needs to happen next following the USWNT appeal on equal pay. (1:58)

Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Alex Morgan have been named to United States women's national team training camp for three friendlies ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz will miss out on the 23-player camp and friendlies as she continues to come back from a MCL injury.

"Julie is fine," said U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Of course, she has an MCL injury, and as we know MCL injuries usually take time to heal, but she'll be great. She'll be good and ready to play in our Send Off Series. Right now her progression is going well."

The USWNT will play Portugal on June 10 at BBVA Stadium in Houston, followed by a meeting with Jamaica on June 13, also at BBVA Stadium. The USA will then travel to Austin to face Nigeria on June 16 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2) at Q2 Stadium.

The roster features 19 NWSL players and four from clubs in Europe. These matches will mark the final games before U.S. coach Andonovski chooses the final 18-player Olympic roster for Tokyo.

Forward Tobin Heath will also join camp as a training player as she continues her comeback from a knee injury suffered in the spring while with Manchester United.

Andonovski also added about Heath in particular: "Laura Harvey, our U20 coach, works with Tobin on the field. We have an athletic trainer that monitors her development. Obviously because of because of her recovery, and how well she has recovered, she was invited to come in camp as a training player because the next step of her recovery is a team environment or training with the team. And that's why we want to just help her out and make sure that she is ready for the Olympics."

The USWNT will also play two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico in East Hartford, Connecticut, on July 1 and 5 before leaving for Japan.

For the Olympic group stage, the team was drawn into Group G where it will face Sweden (July 21 in Tokyo), New Zealand (July 24 in Saitama) and Australia (July 27 in Kashima).

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)