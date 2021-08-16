Two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd officially announced her retirement from the U.S. women's national team on Monday, putting an end to a storied career as the second-most-capped player in world soccer history with 128 international goals and two Olympic gold medals.

She will retire from international play after the USWNT fall friendlies and from club play at end of the NWSL season.

Lloyd, 39, had hinted at her retirement following the Olympics. She will do a farewell tour for U.S. Soccer, playing in two USWNT friendlies in September and two in October, which will serve as her final games in a USWNT uniform.

She will also finish out the rest of the National Women's Soccer League season with her club, NJ/NY Gotham FC, before also calling time on her 12-year, six-club career.

Lloyd scored the last of her 128 international goals when she netted a brace in the United States' 4-3 defeat of Australia in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her 312 international caps rank her second all time in the U.S. and in the world behind only Kristine Lilly (354). Lloyd is one of just four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for her country.

"When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships." Lloyd said in a news release. "Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

She is one of two Americans to win the FIFA Women's Player of the Year Award twice, earning the honors in 2015 and 2016 (Mia Hamm won in 2001 and 2002).

Her 128 career international goals are fourth most in USWNT history. She holds the team record for most Olympic goals (10) and is third in team history for most WWC goals (also 10). Lloyd is also tied with Mia Hamm for most USWNT hat tricks with eight.

Lloyd began her career a few days before she turned 23 when she debuted against Ukraine in Portland, Oregon.

"I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years," Lloyd said. "I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

"To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband, Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?"

Lloyd played for five different USWNT head coaches. She earned 124 caps under Jill Ellis and 100 under Pia Sundhage.

"I am thankful for all five head coaches I have played for, as they have all helped mold me into the player I have become over the years," Lloyd said. "We shared some amazing moments and also some challenging moments, but all of it is what has made my journey so special and rewarding."